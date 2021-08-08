Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €32.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.40 ($47.53).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €42.78 ($50.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 146.51. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a twelve month high of €42.00 ($49.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.81.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

