DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Insider Sells £188,698.98 in Stock

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) insider Michele Cicchett sold 184,999 shares of DWF Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £188,698.98 ($246,536.43).

Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. DWF Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The firm has a market cap of £357.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.83%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DWF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of DWF Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

