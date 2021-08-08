East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

