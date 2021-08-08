Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.59.

ETN opened at $162.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $95.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

