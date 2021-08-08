Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period.

Shares of RYF stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03.

