Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth about $169,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth about $244,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in KE by 12.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion and a PE ratio of 123.60. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BEKE shares. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

