Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.900 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 584,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,153. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
