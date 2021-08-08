Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 584,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,153. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

