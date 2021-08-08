Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

