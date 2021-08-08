Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

EIGR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 202,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,983. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $286.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.