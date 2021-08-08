Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 433.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EIGR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 202,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market cap of $286.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

