Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $38.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

