Electroneum Trading 61.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $254.65 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,888,152,163 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

