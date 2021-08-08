Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.34. 2,401,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.53. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

