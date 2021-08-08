Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,537 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.44. 2,155,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $270.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

