Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%.

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 550,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $804.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

EFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

