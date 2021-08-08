Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MasTec by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.11. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

