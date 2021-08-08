Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $324,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $275.10 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

