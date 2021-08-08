Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $588,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,557,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

