Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $86.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.44. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $52.80 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

