Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

ENPH opened at $179.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.