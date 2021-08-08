Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

XPO opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $8,666,061.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,169,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.