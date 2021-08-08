Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $407.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

