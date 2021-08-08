ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$1.84 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 170,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,984. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

