Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $282,655.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Energi has a market cap of $69.14 million and approximately $282,655.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00033680 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00283237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00033563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,459,601 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

