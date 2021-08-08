Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Cap of $300,764.67

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $300,764.67 and approximately $4,401.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.97 or 0.00818220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00099601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.