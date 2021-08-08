Enigma Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00368774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003282 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.39 or 0.01177999 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

