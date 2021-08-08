Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. On average, analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $5.02 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $367.16 million and a PE ratio of -18.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

