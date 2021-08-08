EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.25-$8.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $512.00.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $598.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $291.51 and a 52 week high of $601.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.