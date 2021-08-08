EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.25-$8.44 EPS.

Shares of EPAM opened at $598.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $291.51 and a one year high of $601.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. VTB Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.