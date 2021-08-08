ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stake Increased by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. ePlus accounts for 4.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 1.08% of ePlus worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ePlus by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ePlus by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 52,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

