Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after purchasing an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $101,429,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $874.16.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX opened at $820.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

