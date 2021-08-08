Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on Equinox Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

