Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Shares of TSE APS opened at C$3.57 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 21.26 and a quick ratio of 20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
