Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.