Ernest S. Rady Acquires 9,940 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,940 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

