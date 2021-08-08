Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.48

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 7665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 553,404 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

