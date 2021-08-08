Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2,542.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after buying an additional 576,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 490.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 490,630 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $50.51 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

