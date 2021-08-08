Ethereum Gold Price Down 41% Over Last Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 77.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $158,888.30 and approximately $569.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.15 or 0.00818758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039629 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

