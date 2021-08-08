Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

ETHO stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00.

