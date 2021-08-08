Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Etsy by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist cut their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,160. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.01. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

