EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,537. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

