Evedo Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 104.8% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00827430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00099335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

