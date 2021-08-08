Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.45). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

EVLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.21. 86,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $545.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $9,630,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.