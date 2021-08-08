Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 204.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. 106,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,457. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.