EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -170.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,467 shares of company stock worth $2,323,537. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

