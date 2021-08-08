Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

EOLS stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 411,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,455. The stock has a market cap of $625.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $134,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $151,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

