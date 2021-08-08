Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.51 ($37.07).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.77. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

