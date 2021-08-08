Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $38.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AQUA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,023. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,666,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

