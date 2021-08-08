Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE EXN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,937 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

