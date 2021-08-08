Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

EXEL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 4,167,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,068. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

